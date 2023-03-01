The period to apply for Fast-Track Grants offered by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation starts today, the foundation announced recently.
The grants will be worth between $2,500 and $10,000 apiece, and the foundation plans to distribute a total of almost $375,000, according to a news release.
The grants will be awarded to “organizations and efforts that promote the health, wellness, or disease prevention” of people who live in the foundation’s service area, which is Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.