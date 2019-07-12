Meggie Cafferty, front, teaches a Yoga In The Cedars class Wednesday at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve north of Moscow. The yoga classes are organized by the Palouse Land Trust. The next class is scheduled for July 20.
Meggie Cafferty, front, teaches a Yoga In The Cedars class Wednesday at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve north of Moscow. The yoga classes are organized by the Palouse Land Trust. The next class is scheduled for July 20.
Geoff Crimmins/Daily News
Participants hold the downward facing dog pose during Cafferty’s Yoga In The Cedars class.