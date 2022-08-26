Physicians urge revisions after judge blocks part of Idaho abortion ban

Winmill

Earlier this month, more than 300 Idaho doctors signed a letter urging the revision of Idaho’s near-total ban on abortions.

The group, which calls itself the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care, cited a lack of legal protection for doctors providing emergency care as a major concern.

“The Total Abortion Ban outlaws the abortion of any type of ‘clinically diagnosable pregnancies’ without any exception for serious, life-threatening pregnancy complications,” the letter stated. “Uncertainty about the risk of criminal charges for providing evidence-based care during such a complication could result in catastrophic outcomes.”

Tags

Recommended for you