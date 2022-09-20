Pickens Manweiler looks to bring opposing voice to Idaho

Terri Pickens Manweiler is looking to restore some luster to the lieutenant governor’s office in Idaho, after four years of what she describes as “political antics and games” by incumbent Janice McGeachin.

Pickens Manweiler, a Boise attorney and former Nez Perce County public defender, announced her candidacy for the position more than a year ago. She’ll face Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and Constitution Party nominee Pro-Life in the Nov. 8 general election.

If successful, she would be the first Democrat to hold the office since 1980. Moreover, if she and incumbent Gov. Brad Little both prevail, it would be the first time since 1994 that the two offices have been held by members of different political parties.

