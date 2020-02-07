Latah Credit Union and University of Idaho Extension will host a “Making Piggy Pretty” workshop 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Middle Room at Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Workshop participants can decorate their piggy banks in preparation for the second annual piggy bank contest held this month as part of “America Saves Week,” on Feb. 24-29.
The workshop is free, and will have ribbon, glue, tape, stickers, jewels, paint, scissors and other items used for decorating.
The first 25 participants through the door will receive a free paintable piggy bank to enter into the contest. Both adults and children can attend and participate.
For information, contact Karen at (208) 883-2241 or krichel@uidaho.edu.