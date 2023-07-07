Plan moves forward for downtown building

A digital rendering shows a proposed mixed-use building at sixth and Jackson in Moscow. The property will include a restaurant, retail spaces, offices and apartments.

The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency (MURA) voted Thursday to move forward with a proposal for developing a mixed-use building on the Sixth and Jackson street property in downtown Moscow.

The agency agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with local business owners George Skandalos and Carly Lilly, who submitted their proposal in May. It was the lone proposal on the table after another developer, Aaron Rench, withdrew his proposal for a mixed-use building on Wednesday.

The proposal from Lilly and Skandalos is a 52,885-square-foot building that will be anchored by their relocating restaurant, Sangria Grille. It will include spaces for retail, offices and 51 residential apartments.

