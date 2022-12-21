Police searching for car possibly tied to Moscow murders

The Moscow Police Department is looking for the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, like the once pictured, who investigators believe may have critical information about the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

The Moscow Police Department on Tuesday stated in a news release it is aware of a Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Ore., but believes it is not connected to the Moscow homicide investigation.

Police continue to search for a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra that was near the King Road crime scene around the time University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were murdered Nov. 13.

According to a report from The Associated Press, a Hyundai Elantra was found abandoned on the side of the road in Eugene. The Eugene Police Department confirmed somebody called 911 on Dec. 17 to report a person was sleeping inside the car.

