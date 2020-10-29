Police: K-9 needed to address drug problems

Moscow is used as a corridor for drug trafficking and police say a drug dog will help curb the problem.
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry and officers Ryan Snyder and Tyler Allen discussed drug issues in the city and how a drug detection dog could help combat drug problems during a virtual presentation to the League of Women Voters of Moscow on Wednesday.
“Latah County does not have a K-9 and (therefore) it is much easier to use this area as a gateway to get drugs to other areas,” Snyder said.
Snyder, a drug recognition expert, said dangerous drugs like methamphetamine and heroin are commonly trafficked in magnetic boxes, spare tires and door panels in vehicles, making them difficult to find for an officer but easier to detect for a drug dog.
“We’re not out here just trying to hinder the person that’s addicted to a substance and is having their own personal problem,” Snyder said. “We’re trying to find the people that are taking advantage of these people and deteriorating our community because of it.”
Moscow police and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office have been trying to add a drug dog to their forces in recent years.
Fry said last year he wants a dog to be able to detect marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. He took a firm stance last year and Wednesday in favor of marijuana as one of the four drugs the dog would sniff out.
“It’s against the law in Idaho and until they make it to where it’s not against the law we need to do everything we can to enforce that to protect our community, just like we’d do with a lot of things,” Fry said.
He said he wants community input, and if residents wanted to strike marijuana from the proposed drug-sniffing list and proceed with a three-scent dog, he and his department would consider that.
Fry said the dog would cost $15,000 to $26,000 but would likely be cheaper than $26,000 in part because several organizations are willing to donate money to cover costs of the dog.
Allen said K-9 units became popular in the U.S. around the 1960s and have been standard since the early 1980s. Since police dogs have been around for decades, courts have had time to clearly define the dogs’ roles, he said.
Snyder said heroin use is on the rise locally and methamphetamine is not going anywhere, either. He said drug use can lead to other crimes like car prowls, stolen vehicles, theft from local businesses, domestic disputes, home robberies and DUIs.
Snyder said Moscow police have issued numerous warnings and citations for marijuana and arrests have been very minimal. He said officers take into consideration the legality of marijuana in Washington when responding to marijuana calls.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.