Police sought digital records in Moscow murder case

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves

Redacted search warrants for social media accounts, financial records and store records show what additional evidence may be involved in the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

In recent weeks, authorities have revealed what items were recovered during police searches of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Pullman apartment, vehicle and his family’s home in Pennsylvania.

Newly released documents show what digital records police sought in the days and weeks following the Nov. 13 murders.

