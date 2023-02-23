Police warn about fentanyl

Sgt. Chris Reese holds up a sealed sample of Fentanyl at the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday.

 August Frank

TROY — According to Idaho law enforcement, one of the most alarming issues with the rise of fentanyl is its effect on young people.

“We are seeing our children die from these fentanyl poisonings at an alarming rate not only in Idaho but across the country,” said Idaho State Police Capt. John Kempf.

Kempf joined other law enforcement officials to give a community presentation about fentanyl Wednesday at Troy High School. Kempf said education is one of the key components in curbing the problem as simply arresting offenders is not enough.

