The Port of Whitman County’s proposed Agricultural Advancement Campus is dead, as the commission decided to withdraw both its rezoning application and offer to purchase land partly within Pullman city limits.

Commissioners voted 2-1 at a meeting Thursday to withdraw the application to rezone 88 acres on Old Wawawai Road in Pullman for an industrial park, according to a news release. At the same time, the commission also pulled its offer to purchase the 184-acre parcel planned to house its campus.

Commissioner Kristine Meyer made the motion to withdraw the port’s application and purchase offer, according to the news release. Meyer said she was concerned continuing the project without a committed private partner and funds from the Community Economic Revitalization Board would affect some of the port’s mature projects, according to the news release.

