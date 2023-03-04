The Port of Whitman County submitted its rezoning application and a State Environmental Policy Act checklist to the city of Pullman on Thursday for a proposed biodiesel plant.

The port is continuing to push forward with its proposed Agricultural Advancement Campus, of which the biodiesel plant would be the anchor tenant. The proposed 550,000-square-foot facility would be placed partly within Pullman’s western city limits in Industrial Research Park.

Its application requests approval from the city of Pullman for use of Industrial Research Park and commercial zoning. The checklist will help the city determine if the project poses a significant environmental risk, according to a Pullman news release.

