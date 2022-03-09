Two schools districts on the Palouse passed supplemental levies during Tuesday’s election.
Troy School District passed its levy with 164 votes to 46. The voters were 78% in favor with 22% against. Troy’s levy was a $995,000 supplemental levy at a rate of $502 per $100,000 per taxable assessed value for two years.
Potlatch School District passed its levy by a closer margin at 338 to 292. Voters were 54% in favor compared to 46% against. The district asked for a $1.65 million levy. The one-year levy has a rate of $524 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value for one year.
Supplemental levies pay for the expenses of maintaining and operating schools in the district.