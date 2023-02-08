The Pullman Police Department is investigating a possible attempted abduction of a Washington State University student.

Daniela Padilla, a Ph.D. international student at WSU, made a Facebook post Monday morning alerting the community about an incident that reportedly occurred Friday evening. According to the post, a man tried to abduct Padilla by forcing his way into her apartment. She was able to prevent him from coming in and called the police.

While walking home after taking the bus Friday night, Padilla noticed a black sedan with no plates parked in front of her apartment door, according to the post. The parked car was running and the trunk was open, according to the post. She kept walking to her apartment and as she approached her door a man appeared behind her.