Price of illicit fentanyl in WA drops to as low as 50 cents a pill

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. New York State Attorney General Eric Scheiderman's office announced Friday that authorities in New York state have made a record drug bust, seizing 33 kilograms of heroin and 2 kilograms of fentanyl. According to the attorney general's office, it is the largest seizure in the 46 year history of New York's Organized Crime Task Force. Twenty-five peopole living in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Arizona and New Jersey have been indicted in connection with the case. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 Getty Images

You can now buy illicit fentanyl on Washington’s streets for as little as 50 cents a pill.

That’s according to police and local advocates working with people who use drugs. They say fentanyl is selling for anywhere from 50 cents to $5 a pill, depending on location and dealer-user relationships.

In Seattle, the price of the dangerous opioid is as low as 40 cents a pill in wholesale bulk purchases, said Detective Judinna J. Gulpan, a spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department. However, the street price is usually around $3 to $5, Gulpan said.

