Steve Bunting, professor emeritus at the University of Idaho’s College of Natural Resources, will present “Poisonous Plants and Invasive Ornamentals: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” at the White Pine Chapter Program beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Bunting will discuss the affect nonnative plants have on natural ecosystems, as well as some of the causes for and suggested solutions to the problem of nonnative species.
The program is free.