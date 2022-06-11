From hanging lights to upgraded drainage systems, visitors can soon expect to see massive changes and many improvements to downtown Pullman.
The city of Pullman is asking for community feedback on its project to revitalize its downtown. Community members can review the city’s revitalization plan through July 8, and they are welcome to provide comments on potential projects and express what they would like to see improved.
Project Downtown is a city-led effort to reinvigorate downtown Pullman’s streets, public spaces and infrastructure, according to its website. The project’s plans came from the Downtown Master Plan, created in the spring of 2018 and completed in February 2020.
“Downtown is at the heart of Pullman,” said Matt Young, communications coordinator for the city of Pullman. “It’s an area where we believe there is a lot to be gained in experiences, bringing people together, and increasing ... the economic potential. So I think in terms of bringing people together, knowing that this is an area that is ready for change, and it’s ready for improvement.”
Under Mayor Glenn Johnson, no past downtown projects are comparable, budget-wise, to Project Downtown, Young said. More than $9 million have been allocated to the city of Pullman by the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the news release.
On March 11, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act to provide relief to the American people and its cities, in an effort to stimulate the economy business success after the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Washington Association of Washington Cities, towns across the state will share $65.1 billion of the federal funds. These funds can be used for public health expenditures, lost revenue during the pandemic, and investing in water, sewage and infrastructural needs.
“ARPA funding allows us to pursue the community’s goal of improving infrastructure and transportation downtown without additional burden on the taxpayers,” Johnson stated in the news release. “The remarkable impacts of these projects will transform our downtown.”
Pullman City Council will meet June 28 to review the consulting team’s initial project recommendations and input provided by the community. All commentary provided after this date will be collated and provided to the Council during their final meeting August 9, where they will decide which projects to move forward with.
“The Council has gone forward with this as a way to really start the process of seeing what types of improvements we can make down there to really increase the vitality,” Young said.
The plan is composed of many possible projects, broken into sections including quick wins, people-centered goals and mobility. An array of improvements are suggested, including wider sidewalks, tree lighting, improved parking lots, making space for businesses and more.
“We are trying to invest in the future of the City of Pullman,” Young said. “We can use the money to really draw people there and also really stand up the local economy as well. I think that’s a win.”
The Project Downtown Pullman draft plan is available for viewing at projectdowntownpullman.org. Anyone wishing to make a comment on the plan may do so digitally at projectdowntownpullman.org/storybook, or in person at Pullman City Hall at 190 SE Crestview St., Building A.
