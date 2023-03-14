BOISE — A comprehensive property tax relief proposal is headed to the House floor in the Idaho Legislature, and its proponents said it’s a compromise with components that are all necessary. Others said it will provide relief inconsistently among counties while eliminating a crucial election date for schools.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday sent HB 292 to the full House with only Assistant House Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, voting against it.

Co-sponsors Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, and Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, presented the bill, which uses a variety of funding sources to provide a percentage decrease on owner-occupied tax bills and sends money to school districts for bonds and levies.

