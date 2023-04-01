‘Protecting children’ is behind book access bill, senators say

Cindy Carlson

BOISE — The Idaho Senate voted 26-9 to pass a bill Thursday night aimed at restricting minors’ access to materials deemed harmful in public libraries and in schools.

The House previously voted 40-30 to pass HB 314, which requires libraries to take “reasonable steps” to restrict those younger than 18 from accessing materials deemed harmful and includes a civil penalty. House members Friday morning concurred with a slight amendment on the bill that adds a reference to the state’s Tort Claims Act, after another lengthy debate on the bill.

Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, sponsored the bill in the Senate. She said through working with the library association, the parties couldn’t come to an agreement on the enforcement mechanism.