MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:49 a.m. — A 55-year-old male employee at Spence Hardware and Supply on White Avenue reportedly fell off a ladder and hit his head. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
7:56 a.m. — A 38-year-old man on the 1100 block of East Third Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center after he had reportedly stopped breathing.
12:33 p.m. — Threats were reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
2:20 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found at a residence on the 1000 block of West Palouse River Drive.
2:32 p.m. — A drug deal was reported on the 700 block of South Logan Street.
3:54 p.m. — After a physical dispute on North Polk Street, a 41-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were cited for suspicion of disturbing the peace, and a 17-year-old female will have battery charges forwarded to Latah County Youth Services.
7:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
8:15 p.m. — A male was reportedly urinating in a yard on West A and Cherry streets.
8:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
Saturday
2:31 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stolen on the 500 block of South Asbury Street. A 20-year-old man who the reporting party knows is the suspect.
3:14 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
10:25 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen outside the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities on Paradise Creek Street.
1:25 p.m. — A U-Haul vehicle was reported stolen but the person who rented the vehicle was arrested in Whitman County for another alleged crime, which is why the vehicle was not returned.
3:44 p.m. — Five or six men were reportedly throwing rocks from on top of the Emsi building under construction on North Jackson Street.
5:52 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on King Road and Taylor Avenue.
6:45 p.m. — An individual believes a strong odor from an apartment on the 100 block of East Fourth Street is from occupants urinating in a bucket that they are not discarding.
8:04 p.m. — Six to 10 cows were reportedly loose on West Sixth Street and Perimeter Drive.
Sunday
9:25 a.m. — An individual reported someone shot the person’s dog and house windows with a BB gun on the 600 block of East E Street. There are no suspects.
11:56 a.m. — A physical dispute was reported on the 600 block of North Adams Street.
12:19 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at WinCo.
3:08 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
4:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of North Blaine Street.
5:49 p.m. — A male requested help for a raccoon stuck under his car on the 1100 block of South Blaine Street.
8:47 p.m. — A 31-year-old man has a warrant for his arrest after he allegedly kicked in a door at a residence on the 1600 block of South Main Street and stole items.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:40 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of injuring a vehicle and trespassed from a residence after he allegedly poured gasoline on a vehicle during a verbal argument on the 1000 block of Rocky Road Lane near Potlatch.
4:50 p.m. — A woman reported her son punched her in the face at her residence on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch. She did not want to press charges, and he volunteered to go to the hospital to treat his bipolar disorder.
7:03 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Cedar and Ninth streets in Potlatch.
9:27 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on Nora Creek and Spring Valley roads near Troy.
Saturday
7:35 a.m. — A 28-year-old man — the same one mentioned in the Friday incident above — was arrested for suspicion of grand theft, eluding law enforcement and driving without privileges on the 1000 block of Dobyns Lane near Potlatch.
11:23 a.m. — An individual was taken to Gritman Medical Center after a bicycle accident on the Latah Trail near Moscow.
8:01 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on Dry Creek Road and State Highway 8 near Troy.
Sunday
2:22 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Brown Court in Juliaetta.
2:56 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a Nez Perce County warrant on the 500 block of North Eighth Street in Kendrick.
1:10 p.m. — Elk antlers were reportedly stolen on the 2300 block of Trail Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:45 a.m. — A window was broken in the Pullman Police Department holding facility.
10:53 a.m. — A dog was reported left inside a vehicle on Bishop Boulevard.
11:49 a.m. — A theft of services was reported on Benewah Street.
12:43 p.m. — Police received a report of stalking at Walmart.
7:54 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a possible overdose on Cityview Street.
9:29 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Williams Drive.
11:56 p.m. — A utility line was reported down on Colorado and B streets.
Sunday
2:47 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Westwood Drive.
9:32 a.m. — A woman was reported hanging from the window of a U-Haul on Terre View Drive.
2:25 p.m. — Six kittens were taken to the Whitman County Humane Society from Ash Street.
2:39 p.m. — Police assisted Idaho State Patrol in searching for a possible assault suspect on Timothy Street but could not locate the person.
5:02 p.m. — A juvenile was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital for a mental health issue on Terre View Drive.
6:52 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Ritchie Street.
7:04 p.m. — Medics responded to an illness on Kamiaken Street.
7:23 p.m. — People were reported throwing glass bottles off a balcony on Ruby Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:57 a.m. — Deputies received a report of neglected cows on Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.
2:12 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Walla Walla Highway near Colfax.
7:20 p.m. — Two dogs were reported killing chickens on Parvin Road in Pullman.
9:19 p.m. — Deputies contacted a woman reported walking on State Route 195 in Colfax.
11:17 p.m. — A 36-year-old Lewiston man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Cedar Street in Colfax.
Saturday
5:36 p.m. — 63-year-old Lewiston man was arrested for a hit-and-run accident on Main Street in Pullman.
11:37 p.m. — A 24-year-old Spokane Valley man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Main Street in Colfax.
Sunday
9:43 p.m. — A 28-year-old wanted man from Spokane Valley was arrested on Main Street in Albion.