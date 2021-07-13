PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

11:56 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the corner of North Grand Avenue and Northeast Terre View Drive.

1:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of assault on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.

2:35 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

2:53 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

3:28 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for an alleged hit-and-run vehicle collision.

5 p.m. — Police received a report of a person making threatening comments on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.

5:33 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.

6:47 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Northwest Thomas Street.

7:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.

10:56 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 1700 block of Northwest Valhalla Drive.

11:38 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue for suspicion of gaining physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Saturday

1:51 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the intersection of Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Monroe Street.

10:01 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.

10:36 a.m. — Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

5:18 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

7:57 p.m. — Police received a report of someone banging on a door and threatening to kick it down at a residence on the 2000 block of Northwest Tingley Court.

8:46 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

11:59 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Sunday

3:58 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a fire on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.

8:07 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Old Wawawai Road.

12:49 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.

1:25 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

2:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

5:01 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

5:14 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

9:02 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of assault on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

WSU POLICE

Friday

8:09 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Northeast Veterans Mall.

11:34 p.m. — An officer responded to a possible electrical hazard on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

6:38 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly hit the Module Master building on South Main Street.

9:49 a.m. — Credit card fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

10:02 p.m. — A portable restroom was reportedly lit on fire on Alice Street and Southview Avenue. Police put the fire out and are investigating it as a possible arson. There are no suspects.

10:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 300 block of South Jackson Street.

11:12 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.

Saturday

9:32 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of West C Street. A 22-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and a 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of frequenting a place where drugs are used.

11:15 a.m. — A possible sex offense was reported on the 1400 block of Ridge Road.

2:32 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of injury by graffiti at Napa Auto Parts. Two children were also allegedly involved.

Sunday

12:56 a.m. — A 38-year-old man at the Mobil gas station on Troy Road was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a head injury. After he was treated and released from the hospital, he was arrested for a warrant.

2:51 a.m. — A 57-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on North Main and East McKinley streets.

10:07 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported outside Real Life Church at Eastside Marketplace. Police have one suspect.

12:42 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Safeway.

8:39 p.m. — A peacock with an injured leg was reported on the 200 block of North Lilly Street.

10:48 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Saturday

4:59 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on the 1000 block of Mica Mountain Road near Deary.

