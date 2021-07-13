PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:56 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the corner of North Grand Avenue and Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:39 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of assault on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.
2:35 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
2:53 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:28 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for an alleged hit-and-run vehicle collision.
5 p.m. — Police received a report of a person making threatening comments on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
5:33 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.
6:47 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Northwest Thomas Street.
7:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.
10:56 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 1700 block of Northwest Valhalla Drive.
11:38 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue for suspicion of gaining physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Saturday
1:51 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the intersection of Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Monroe Street.
10:01 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
10:36 a.m. — Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
5:18 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
7:57 p.m. — Police received a report of someone banging on a door and threatening to kick it down at a residence on the 2000 block of Northwest Tingley Court.
8:46 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
11:59 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Sunday
3:58 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a fire on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.
8:07 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Old Wawawai Road.
12:49 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
1:25 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
2:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
5:01 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:14 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
9:02 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of assault on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
WSU POLICE
Friday
8:09 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Northeast Veterans Mall.
11:34 p.m. — An officer responded to a possible electrical hazard on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:38 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly hit the Module Master building on South Main Street.
9:49 a.m. — Credit card fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
10:02 p.m. — A portable restroom was reportedly lit on fire on Alice Street and Southview Avenue. Police put the fire out and are investigating it as a possible arson. There are no suspects.
10:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 300 block of South Jackson Street.
11:12 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
Saturday
9:32 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of West C Street. A 22-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and a 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of frequenting a place where drugs are used.
11:15 a.m. — A possible sex offense was reported on the 1400 block of Ridge Road.
2:32 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of injury by graffiti at Napa Auto Parts. Two children were also allegedly involved.
Sunday
12:56 a.m. — A 38-year-old man at the Mobil gas station on Troy Road was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a head injury. After he was treated and released from the hospital, he was arrested for a warrant.
2:51 a.m. — A 57-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on North Main and East McKinley streets.
10:07 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported outside Real Life Church at Eastside Marketplace. Police have one suspect.
12:42 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Safeway.
8:39 p.m. — A peacock with an injured leg was reported on the 200 block of North Lilly Street.
10:48 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
4:59 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on the 1000 block of Mica Mountain Road near Deary.