LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Nicholas Woods, 31, and Erin Bly, 40, both of Lewiston
Wednesday
Alexander Walton, 27, and Consuelo Arteaga, 25, both of Moscow
Divorces
March 12
Thomas Asaki and Melanie Thongs
Tuesday
Jamie Hubbard and Joanna Hubbard
Curtis Johnson and Kim Johnson
Hannah Waffle and Jacob Waffle
Wednesday
Nicole Asker and Ryan Asker
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
4:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
6:37 a.m. — A moose was reportedly walking in the roadway toward Rosauers from West A and North Almon streets.
9:48 a.m. — A group of people reportedly egged a pickup truck in the Identity apartment complex parking lot.
11:14 a.m. — A different vehicle was reportedly egged in the Identity apartment complex.
2:16 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from an apartment unit on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
3:09 p.m. — A woman reported finding an obscene note on her vehicle on the 600 block of Elm Street.
3:36 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Mountain View and Troy roads.
5:15 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
Friday
1:42 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting/obstructing officers at Mingles Bar and Grill after the man allegedly pulled out a knife, threatening to stab people and thrusting the knife toward them.
3:05 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting/obstructing officers and disturbing the peace and a 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting/obstructing on the 100 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:58 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1200 block of Gold Hill Road near Princeton.
3:01 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on State Highway 99 near Troy.
6:22 p.m. — Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Harvest Foods in Potlatch. The sheriff’s office said the incident stemmed from a traffic stop but could not provide further information.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:14 a.m. — A package was reported stolen on Brandi Way.
9:24 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Robert Street.
12:43 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Safeway.
2:22 p.m. — Instagram threats were reported at Pullman High School.
4:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on Merman Drive.
4:32 p.m. — A person’s pet snake was stuck inside the dashboard of their vehicle on Garfield Street.
8:32 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported at Cougar Land Motel.
10:14 p.m. — A man reported people stalking him on C Street.