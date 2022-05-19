MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:59 a.m. — Police arrested a male following a report of an intoxicated person at the Monarch Motel.
11:32 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1700 block of East Sixth Street.
2:13 p.m. — Police heard a report that a cat was stolen on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Moscow man on a warrant at the Latah County Jail.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:10 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on North Grand Avenue and East Main Street.
12:11 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
9:30 p.m. — A restraining order was requested on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
4:06 p.m. — A microwave was placed in a strange area at the French Administration Building.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:53 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 43-year-old man for suspicion of assault, harassment, intimidating a witness and violating a protection order in Lacrosse.
3:42 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on State Route 26 and Endicott Road in Colfax.
5:30 p.m. — A fight was reported between inmates at the Whitman County Jail.
6:57 p.m. — A man from Endicott was attacked by a neighbor’s dog while mowing his lawn on H Street.