LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Travis Pitkin, 23, and Kimberly Smith, 28, both of Deary
Wednesday
Joseph Charles, 30, and Cindy Pitkin, 27, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Wednesday
David Hogan, 29, of Kendrick, was convicted of domestic assault. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation, three fixed days in jail and ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Jeffery Davis, 46, of Rathdrum, Idaho, was convicted of driving without privileges and ordered to pay $375.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:24 a.m. — A man was reportedly making sexual threats on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
12:50 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Kennedy Drive.
3:27 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of 10 to 15 people fighting in a backyard.
1:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of Northeast C Street.
4:17 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reportedly parked in the bus lane on Southeast Bishop Boulevard. An officer contacted the driver of the vehicle who said there was a spider in the car.
6:28 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
6:36 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the corner of Southeast Terre View Drive and the Moscow-Pullman Highway.
6:54 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:23 p.m. — An officer responded to a large party with attendees violating the state’s mask order on the 800 block of Northeast California Street and issued an infraction.
9:53 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
10:12 p.m. — A large party where attendees were not wearing masks was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Campus Street.
10:42 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
11:05 p.m. — Police received a report of people ripping out a handicap parking sign on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue. Officers located the sign and returned it to the owner.
11:26 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a loud party with people not wearing masks on the 600 block of Northeast Gray Lane.
Friday
12:02 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
12:50 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Maple Street.
1:15 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.
3:29 a.m. — Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute and arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of unlawful imprisonment and assault.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
7:10 a.m. — Possible vagrancy was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
5:15 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Friday
2:33 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:20 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of custodial assault on North Mill Street in Colfax.
5:46 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on Albion Road near Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:32 a.m. — A male reportedly tipped over a portable restroom and stole a barricade from a construction site on the 600 block of Elm Street.
6:16 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
7:41 a.m. — Fake blood was reported on a Donald Trump flag on the 1400 block of West A Street.
10:20 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and a fanny pack was stolen on the 400 block of South Lilly Street.
11:07 a.m. — Someone possibly put something in someone’s drink at Mingles Bar and Grill.
11:13 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Pullman Road and Stadium Drive.
12:21 p.m. — Fake blood was reported on a different Trump flag than previously mentioned on the 1400 block of West A Street.
1:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Nursery Street and East Palouse River Drive.
2:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Goodwill.
5:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at AutoZone.
5:48 p.m. — Car tires and an air compressor were reportedly stolen on the 800 block of Residence Street.
9:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
10:37 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:34 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on South Jackson and West Eighth streets in Moscow.