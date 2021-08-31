MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:09 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a request for a welfare check on the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue and took one person to Gritman Medical Center.
9:15 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
9:37 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of East Fifth Street.
11:54 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
1:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1400 block of East D Street.
2:12 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
3:40 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of North Jackson Street and West A Street.
4:18 p.m. — A possible fake ID was reported on the 800 block of Troy Road.
4:25 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:41 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street.
6:54 p.m. — A group of intoxicated people were reported on the 300 block of South Main Street.
8:31 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
8:31 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reportedly stumbling while walking on the sidewalk near the corner of Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.
9:41 p.m. — Police received a report of suspicious activity on the 500 block of South Main Street.
10:51 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of West First Street.
Saturday
12:39 a.m. — Officer responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1200 block of North Polk Street and arrested a 21-year-old man for suspicion of resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.
4:57 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
9:42 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Lauder Avenue and Levick Street.
11:15 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported in a parking lot on West Pullman Road.
3:24 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
3:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of South Polk Street.
3:41 p.m. — A hit-and-run traffic collision was reported on the 1900 block of Rolling Hills Drive.
4:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
10:54 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the corner of Blake and Taylor avenues.
Sunday
12:24 a.m. — A group of intoxicated people were reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
3:05 a.m. — A group of people were reportedly threatening people on Elm Street.
9 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
1:39 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
2:51 p.m. — Suspicious activity and possible theft was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
3:51 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on West Pullman Road.
7:45 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the corner of South Main Street and East Palouse River Drive.
10:04 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a strong cannabis smell on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:42 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 3700 block of Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow.
2:17 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 700 block of Park Street in Bovill.
2:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 1100 block of State Highway 3 in Juliaetta.
4:05 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
8:27 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Little Bear Ridge in Kendrick.
Saturday
2:55 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported near the intersection of Genesee-Juliaetta Road and Wardrobe Lane near Genesee.
5:50 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Mix and O’Donnell roads near Moscow.
Sunday
4:55 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street in Moscow.
8:41 p.m. — Deputies responded to a noninjury traffic collision on State Highway 9 near Deary.
11:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:42 p.m. — Police took a report of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Grand Avenue and Whitman Street.
Saturday
1:32 a.m. — A reportedly unconscious woman was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from C Street.
3:33 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an illness on Indiana Street.
10:49 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, obstruction and violating a no contact order on Northwood Drive.
11:55 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on High and Paradise streets.
11:55 a.m. — A traffic accident occured on South Grand Avenue and Center Street.
4:46 p.m. — A man on Cleveland Street advised that another man has been threatening him and his sister.
4:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog left inside a vehicle for several hours on Cedar Street.
10:14 p.m. — Police heard a third-party report of a rape in Pullman.
Sunday
12:43 a.m. — Police heard a third-party report of a rape in Pullman.
1:26 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man trying to beat someone up on East Main Street.
1:37 a.m. — A fire was reported on Kamiaken Street.
2:25 a.m. — Police heard a third-party report of a rape in Pullman.
3:59 a.m. — Police responded to an injured person on Kamiaken Street
7:19 a.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
8:35 a.m. — A laptop was reported stolen on Clay Court.
5:03 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:37 a.m. — A 19-year-old Pullman woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Valley Road in Pullman.
Saturday
12:33 p.m — A disorderly person was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.
Sunday
1:12 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Opal Street in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.
9:28 a.m. — A burglary was reported on State Route 27 in Pullman.
9:45 a.m. — A vehicle rollover was reported on Country Club Road in Pullman. Nobody needed to be transported to the hospital.