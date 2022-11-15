PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:19 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Crestview Street.
7:36 a.m. — A hit and run was reported on Latah Street.
12:50 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
3:46 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Main Street.
4:33 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Kamiaken Street.
10:31 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a fire on the 500 block of McKenzie Street.
Seven noise complaints were reported Friday and overnight
Officers responded to an assault on the 600 block of Colorado Street overnight.
A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 800 block of A Street overnight.
Saturday
9:50 a.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for alleged resisting arrest and first-degree trespassing on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
2:42 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
3:54 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
5:47 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Valley Road.
6:37 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 900 block of C Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
6:57 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to an overdose on the 1000 block of Latah Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
7:39 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
8:55 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Campus Drive.
9:44 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on True Street.
10:57 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
11:40 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault on the 1500 block of Brandi Way. Two patients were transported to the hospital.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1300 block of Brandi Way overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 500 block of Oak Street overnight.
A hit and run was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
Malicious mischief was reported on the 100 block of Spring Street overnight.
Sunday
2:54 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
5:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Hannah Street.
6:17 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1900 block of Canyon View Drive.
10:28 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1000 block of Latah Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
1 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
Saturday
7:28 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Olympia Avenue.
10:27 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1900 block of Ferdinands Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on Crumbaker Road in Colfax.
Friday
10 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Golf Course Road in Tekoa.
Saturday
12:31 a.m. — A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Harvey Road in Pullman.
2:02 a.m. — A man was arrested under suspicion for driving under the influence on Sunrose Road in Pullman.
1:43 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Pullman.
5:57 p.m. — A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Monroe Street in Pullman.
Sunday
12:03 a.m. — A woman was arrested under suspicion for driving under the influence on Whitman Street in Pullman.
1:20 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Fanning Road in Oakesdale.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:20 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on College Avenue and Railroad street.
3 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Main and Eighth streets.
6:25 a.m. — A female was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of abnormal behavior on Hathaway Street.
10:57 a.m. — A male with was transported to Gritman Medical Center from Ash Street following a report of abnormal behavior.
1:07 p.m. — Two people were reportedly trespassing on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
3:58 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
7:43 p.m. — An unconscious person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from Pi Kappa Phi on Deakin Avenue.
Saturday
1:56 a.m. — A male was arrested for a warrant at Gritman.
8:15 a.m. — A female was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Perimeter Drive and Sixth Street.
3:51 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
4:19 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Moscow Food Co-op.
8:02 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen on the 700 block of Travois Way.
11:21 p.m. — An animal bite victim was transported to Gritman from Vandal Drive.
Sunday
3:38 a.m. — A theft was reported at Identity.
9:24 p.m. — An unconscious female was transported to the hospital from the 1400 block of North Mountain View Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:45 p.m. — A suspicious package was reported on Reams Road in Moscow.
4:49 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Idaho State Highway 99 in Kendrick.
6:11 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.
Saturday
5:16 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Sand Road in Moscow.
10:40 p.m. — A vehicle slid off U.S. 95 in Moscow.
Sunday
4:03 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported at Virgil Phillips Farm.