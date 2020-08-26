PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:51 a.m. — A disoriented person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from Wayne Street.
9:59 a.m. — Police were advised of a person that needed to be trespassed from the Mobile station on North Grand Avenue.
11:11 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Bishop Boulevard and East Main Street.
2:14 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Ruby Street.
3:09 p.m. — A fire was reported on Kimball Court but there was no emergency.
3:33 p.m. — A disorderly subject was trespassed from McDonald’s on South Grand Avenue.
3:36 p.m. — A man reported a car almost hit him at Walmart.
5:21 p.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury collision was reported on Grand Avenue and Whitman Street.
6:44 p.m. — Threats were reported on Ridgeview Court.
7:19 p.m. — A large gathering was reported on Brandi Way, but the people were gone upon police arrival.
7:48 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on State Street.
9:37 p.m. — Proclamation violations were reported at Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
10:34 p.m. — Proclamation violations were reported on Brandi Way.
Tuesday
1:31 a.m. — A possible gathering or a fight was reported on Merman Drive.
2:53 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Maple Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:08 p.m.- Shoplifting was reported on North Main Street in Colfax. The items were returned.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:08 a.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of vehicle burglary on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
8:40 a.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol at Headquarters Hair Salon on South Jefferson Street.
9:24 a.m. — A trash bag was reportedly stolen from a garbage can on the 900 block of South Adams Street.
11:37 a.m. — A woman reportedly threatened to beat up a male in the Pizza Perfection parking lot on West Third Street.
12:07 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
3:48 p.m. — A stray pet tortoise was reportedly wandering around the 700 block of South Adams Street. The reptile was taken to Humane Society of the Palouse.
4:17 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
4:42 p.m. — Two packages were reportedly stolen from outside a residence on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
5:30 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at the VandalStore on Deakin Avenue.
6:55 p.m. — A rape was reported on King Road and police are investigating.
10:06 p.m. — A few males were reportedly running around with bottle rockets shooting them at each other on White Avenue.
10:25 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of King Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:02 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
12:42 p.m. — An indentation was reported on an exterior wall of Kendrick High School, possibly from a vehicle striking it.
1:02 p.m. — A 31-year-old man driving a dump truck reportedly rolled the vehicle on its side on Rock Creek and Headrick roads near Potlatch. The driver was not taken to the hospital.
2:14 p.m. — A firearm was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Deep Creek Road near Potlatch.
8:10 p.m. — A 48-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 3400 block of State Highway 6 in Princeton.