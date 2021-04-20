PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
2:41 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:41 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
2:54 p.m. — A resident reported someone touching her inappropriately on Bypass Drive.
2:56 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on Pioneer Way.
3:50 p.m. — A theft was reported on Cleveland Street.
5:23 p.m. — A man was reported yelling at people on the Bill Chipman Memorial Trail.
8:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Professional Mall Boulevard.
Saturday
12:25 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to an intoxicated person on A Street.
2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a possible pandemic violation on Cedar Street but determined all groups were socially distanced.
2:09 p.m. — Police heard a report of a motorist throwing eggs at houses on D Street.
5 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone throwing a bottle and breaking the rear window of a vehicle on D Street.
5:24 p.m. — Police responded to a report of 60 people in a group on C Street.
5:49 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of choking on Davis Way.
6:54 p.m. — A report of at least six people, intoxicated, throwing food at a business at Adams Mall on Colorado Street after being asked to leave for not wearing masks.
7:20 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of alcohol and possessing a fake driver’s license on Colorado Street.
7:58 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on South Grand Avenue.
10:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a subject with a weapon on the second floor of a building on Westwood Drive and determined it to be a juvenile with an Erector set toy.
11:26 p.m. — A fall was reported on Stadium Way and B Street.
Sunday
3:08 a.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from Opal Street after a report of an overdose.
1:42 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal person on Bleasner Drive and one person was transported to the hospital.
5:01 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of using a fake ID at Adams Mall on Colorado Street.
Monday
3:24 a.m. — 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and harassment on Janet Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:38 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of two dogs chasing vehicles on Sand Road in Pullman.
7:11 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a duck inside an unoccupied building on Bluff Street.
Saturday
12:24 a.m. — A disorderly person in Albion was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
4:17 p.m. — A 32-year-old Pullman woman was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
10:04 p.m. — A 39-year-old Pullman man was arrested following a domestic dispute on State Route 195 and Hofer Road in Colfax.
Sunday
8:43 a.m. — A 43-year-old Garfield man was arrested on Garfield Farmington Road for violating a court order.
11:10 a.m. — A theft was reported on Brown Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:17 a.m. — Four men, age 22-28, were cited for suspicion of trespassing on West A and North Almon streets.
2:50 p.m. — A 66-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
3:18 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
5:17 p.m. — An individual on the 1100 block of South Hayes Street reported fraudulent activity on a bank account.
6:26 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
6:42 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on South Line Street.
6:49 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at Taj Grocery. Later than night, he was cited for suspicion of minor consuming alcohol at the Corner Club. Early Sunday morning, he was cited for suspicion of trespassing and minor consuming alcohol at the Corner Club.
7:50 p.m. — Furniture was reportedly thrown off a deck on the 2000 block of White Avenue.
9:52 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Saturday
12:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.
12:36 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman on East Fifth and South Washington streets was taken to Gritman Medical Center after allegedly hitting her face on the pavement while intoxicated.
1:28 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
10:38 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Studio 1 Hotel on Baker Street.
11:13 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of East Public Avenue.
3:59 p.m. — Loud music was reported on Taylor Avenue and South Main Street.
7:28 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for two warrants and for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers at Pizza Hut.
8:26 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported at The Grove apartment complex.
10:10 p.m. — A loud party was reported at The Grove.
11:10 p.m. — Unlawful entry was reported on the 100 block of Southview Avenue.
11:25 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of South Logan Street.
Sunday
12:50 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
3:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported in the South Jackson Street parking lot.
5:51 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of public nudity and under the influence of a controlled substance on Troy Road and Styner Avenue.
6:30 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on East Third and South Washington streets.
6:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East A and North Hayes streets.
6:46 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged at The Grove.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:57 a.m. — A 55-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
10:46 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Wallen Road near Moscow.
5:28 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
7:39 p.m. — A small fire was extinguished on the 1200 block of West Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.
9:48 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of East Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
Saturday
11:36 a.m. — A one-acre brush fire was extinguished on the 1100 block of Paradise Ridge Road near Moscow.
3:06 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on State Highway 99 near Troy. It was a large controlled burn.
4:59 p.m. — A controlled burn reportedly got out of hand and damaged a grain silo on the 1600 block of Highway 99 near Troy.
5:32 p.m. — A controlled burn reportedly got out of hand and burned a quarter of an acre on the 1600 block of Watermill Road near Deary.
Sunday
8:16 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on Fourth and McCall streets in Juliaetta.
9:45 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Third Street in Juliaetta.