PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:03 p.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
6:39 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Stadium Way.
A 21-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a DUI and possession of a fictitious ID on the 2000 block of Merman Drive overnight.
Two additional reports of theft were made in Pullman Friday.
Police responded to two reports of domestic disputes in Pullman Friday.
Saturday
12:51 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
7:24 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Theft was reported three times in Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
2:18 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Merman Drive.
6:29 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 1500 block of Bella Vista Drive. The patient was transported to the hospital.
11:55 p.m. — Two 18-year-old men were arrested under suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
Officers responded to a theft on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
A 33-year-old woman was arrested for alleged third-degree malicious mischief on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
Theft was reported two times on WSU campus Friday.
Officers and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 1500 block of Olympia Avenue overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Saturday
A man was arrested under suspicion of malicious mischief on the 1700 block of Wilson Road overnight.
Sunday
3:33 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:28 a.m. — Deputies arrested a man under suspicion of an outstanding warrant on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
1:13 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
Saturday
6:55 p.m. — Deputies responded to a damaged cross in Clarkston.
A man was arrested for an alleged DUI on B Street in Pullman overnight.
Sunday
12:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Broadway Avenue in Malden.
2:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to a burglary on Spokane Street in Lamont.
10:06 p.m. — A man was arrested under suspicion of DWLS on Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:14 a.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
10:47 p.m. — A resident on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street reported being threatened by a neighbor.
7:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
Saturday
12:41 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at the The Grove apartments.
1:38 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
2:15 p.m. — WinCo reported a theft.
4:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
10:29 p.m. — Four people were seen on top of the Vandal Athletic Center roof.
11:34 p.m. — An unconscious person was found outside the Dirty Goat Saloon.
11:24 p.m. — Three males reportedly stole alcohol from Safeway.
Sunday
3:22 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Troy Road.
3:53 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Main Street and Styner Avenue.
4:48 a.m. — A rape was reported in Moscow.
4:45 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
12:13 a.m. — A DUI was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.
11:08 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on Mountain View Road in Moscow.
5:45 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Sunday
9:29 a.m. — Petit theft was reported at the Mineral Mountain Rest Area.
12:01 p.m. — A dispute was reported on State Street in Juliaetta.
1:44 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Elkum Road in Genesee.
4:26 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Fir Street in Potlatch.