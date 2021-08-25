MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:32 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
1:02 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
2:08 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
9:13 a.m. — Police received a report of an injured hawk near a crosswalk at the corner of Perimeter Drive and West Sixth Street.
2:04 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man near the intersection of Carmichael and Troy roads.
3:13 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at a residence on Hawthorne Drive.
4:39 p.m. — Theft of a package was reported on the 600 block of Conestoga Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
12:40 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of South Seventh Street in Kendrick.
7:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to an unattended death on the 1700 block of State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.
8:30 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
9:49 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Park Avenue in Bovill.
11:32 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of Larch Place in Kendrick.
2:22 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
5:46 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on the 2100 block of State Highway 3 near Deary. Deary Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames. No structures were threatened.
8:17 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of East Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
10:12 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
1:21 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male stumbling in the roadway on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:31 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen on Terre View Drive.
5:14 p.m. — A caller advised her son is having an issue and breaking objects on Valley Road.
7:31 p.m. — Police, firefighters and EMS responded to a traffic accident on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue. Nobody needed to be transported to the hospital.
8:05 p.m. — A woman reported her son was assaulted by another boy on the playground on Northwood Drive.
8:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Maple and Campus streets.
11:11 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Professional Mall Boulevard.
Tuesday
12:04 a.m. — EMS responded to an illness on Brandi Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:57 a.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of drug possession and a 58-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Nye Street and Grand Avenue in Pullman.
7:19 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway on Fairview Avenue in Rosalia.