LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Christian Rasmussen, 56 and Kathleen Bozman, 60, both of Potlatch
Wednesday
Zain Mustafa, 20 and Amanda Sedgwick 19 both of Moscow
Christopher Collins, 25 and Clarissa Illi, 26, both of Potlatch
Thursday
Thomas Hoffman, 57 and Sri Woddbury, 51 both of Lewiston
Gary Welch, 73 and Margot Peterson, 66 both of Moscow
Coner Ray, 22 and Caia Monson, 21 both of Moscow
Divorces
Tuesday
Thomas Asaki and Melanie Thongs
Sentencings
Tuesday
Riannna Jabbora, 30, was found guilty of principal to grand theft and was sentenced to 31 days in jail with five years of probation and fined $245.50 and ordered to pay restitution.
Wednesday
Isaiah Theony, 25, was convicted of DUI and was sentenced to one year of probation and fined $502.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:47 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on State Street.
9:04 p.m. — Police issued an infraction after responding to a party with approximately 70 people on Maple Street.
9:11 p.m. — One patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of an unconscious person on Klemgard Avenue.
11:02 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on Opal Street.
Friday
12:15 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Harvey Road and transported a patient to PRH.
12:29 a.m. — Police responded to a physical altercation on Opal Street but the victim did not want to pursue charges.
2:05 a.m. — A 19-year-old driver was arrested for DUI on Kamiaken and Olsen streets.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:31 a.m. — A cow was in the roadway on Sand Road in Pullman.
8:11 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of two people breaking things on Fairview Street and Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:57 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on West Pullman Road.
7:20 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Southview Avenue.
8:09 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on South Almon Street.
8:32 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
12:28 p.m. — Possible drug use was reported on the 200 block of West Third Street.
1:12 p.m. — Harassment was reported on West Sixth Street.
2:05 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person at an address on West Pullman Road and took one person to the hospital.
3:16 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Van Buren and East Third streets.
3:33 p.m. — A possible fake ID was reported at an address on Troy Road.
4:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
4:20 p.m. — Police received a complaint of trespassing at an address on West A Street.
5:59 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of South Almon Street.
6:30 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on West Pullman Road.
7:58 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at an address on Peterson Drive.
8:38 p.m. — Possible drug activity was reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
9:13 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Empire Lane
9:25 p.m. — A man was arrested on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road for suspicion of DUI.
10:19 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 500 block of East E Street.
Friday
12:01 a.m. — A group of 10 to 15 people were reportedly throwing things in an alleyway near the 500 block of South Asbury Street while not wearing masks and failing to socially distance.
2:04 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an unconscious person on the 3000 block of Castleford Street and took one person to Gritman Medical Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:04 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Guernsey Cut-off in Potlatch.
12:26 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 5100 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
3:56 p.m. — Trespassing was reported near the intersection of Moscow Mountain and Rock Creek roads near Moscow.
6:27 p.m — A possible vehicle fire was reported on State Highway 12 near Kendrick.
7:18 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the 3600 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.