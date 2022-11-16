PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:13 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
9:19 a.m. — Officers responded to an unconscious person on the 1200 block of Nye Street.
1:22 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1200 block of Lybecker Road.
3:44 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
4:14 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Janet Street.
5:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
6:59 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
9:33 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Maiden Lane.
9:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of Maple Street.
10:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Bryant Street.
A 23-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of attempted residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1000 block of Latah Street.
Police performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Oak Street overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:12 p.m. — Two suspicious people were reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
3:22 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Leslie Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:22 a.m. — Police heard a report of a neighbor throwing rocks at a resident on the 1100 block of Alturas Drive.
2:27 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of battery on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
3:21 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a reported overdose on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
9:11 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:10 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 2400 block of Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
