LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Seth Stevenson, 22, and Josephine Spain, 24, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Erik Blomberg, 40, and Peggy Bush, 34, both of Blanchard, Idaho
Luke Wicks and Abigail Blum, both 22 and of Troy
Wednesday
Tomas Kratka-Martinez, 35, of Prescott, Ariz., and Logan Eger, 30, of Encinitas, Calif.
Thursday
Connor Smith, 27, and Sarah Parkinson, 25, both of Moscow
Divorces
June 4
David Dailey and Martina Jilek
Wednesday
Confidential and Stephen Smallwood
Thursday
Christopher Caudill and Rachel Clark
Mark and Schlena Stanton
Sentencings
June 1
William Arnett, 35, of Moscow, was convicted of felony DUI and sentenced to five years of probation, five years in prison (two years fixed), ordered to pay $290.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended for one year.
Floyd Dalbec, 38, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of heroin and sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $285.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Tuesday
Harrison Papillon, 22, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and sentenced to 10 years of probation, 10 years in prison (three years fixed) and ordered to pay $285.50 in fines, fees and costs and $194 in restitution.
Kenneth Minden, 28, of Moscow, was convicted of grand theft and sentenced to three years of probation, 18 days in jail and ordered to pay $245.50 in fines, fees and costs.
John Brewer, 38, of Lewiston, was convicted of grand theft and sentenced to three years of probation, 99 days in jail and ordered to pay $245.50 in fines, fees and costs and $1,767.76 in restitution.
Jonathan Hill, 30, of Spokane, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to a rider program and ordered to pay $285.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Owen Radcliffe, 21, of Bentonville, Ark., was convicted of possession of paraphernalia and ordered to pay $397.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Wednesday
Rory Ranta, 27, of Albion, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, one day in jail which was served, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and costs and the driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Tate Brinkley, 28, of Lewiston, was convicted of driving without privileges and ordered to pay $372.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Derek Charles, 27, of St. Maries, Idaho, was convicted of driving without privileges and sentenced to three days in jail and ordered to pay $372.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Thursday
George Cashdollar, 68, of Fernwood, Idaho, was convicted of inattentive driving and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Melissa O’Neil, 31, of Kendrick, was convicted of battery and sentenced to two years of probation, 20 days in jail, ordered to pay $257.50 in fines, fees and costs and restitution is to be determined.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:35 p.m. — Police are looking to cite a 29-year-old woman for suspicion of battery and second-degree stalking, which were reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
4:50 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road. One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
5:55 p.m. — A cellphone was reportedly stolen on the 800 block of North Mountain View Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:27 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Christie Street in Troy.
12:46 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1200 block of Davis Road near Viola.
8:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:40 a.m. — Police responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian hit-and-run collision.
7:08 p.m. — Police responded to a report of ducks in the roadway on Crestview Street.
7:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Crestview Street.
8:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male throwing objects into the roadway at Cougar Country Drive-In.
11:51 p.m. — A disorderly female was reported on Kenny Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:21 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Viento Drive in Pullman.
4:10 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
11 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.