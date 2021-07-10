PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:52 a.m. — Police received a report of a freezer or refrigerator being dumped and abandoned near Southeast Clearwater Drive.
8:33 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.
2:34 p.m. — An officer responded to a fireworks complaint on the 300 block of Northwest Park Street.
2:37 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.
2:47 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Southeast Taylor Street.
4:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Morton Street.
7:27 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of West Main Street.
8:14 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
Friday
12:25 p.m. — Police were notified of a missing person on the 100 block of Southwest Elm Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
3:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
4:09 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.
4:25 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Northeast Stadium Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:05 a.m. — Police received a report of a rock thrown through the living room window of a residence on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:40 a.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported in a parking lot on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
2:03 a.m. — An officer responded to a complaint of a person sleeping in their vehicle on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
2:50 a.m. — An “highly intoxicated” man was reportedly running in the roadway on the 400 block of North Main Street.
8:07 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street.
8:13 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for a business on the 700 block of South Deakin Street.
10:20 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of South Blaine Street.
12:59 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 600 block of West A Street.
2:15 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of West Sixth Street.
2:30 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street.
2:28 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Main Street.
3:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of East Sixth Street.
4:48 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of South Jackson and West Third streets.
8:49 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:17 p.m. — Police received a fireworks complaint on the 200 block of South Monroe Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:04 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges and failure to provide insurance on State Highway 8 near Deary.
10:55 a.m. — A possible DUI was reported on the 2000 block of State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
1:16 p.m. — Deputies received a fireworks complaint on the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
2:22 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 500 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
5:51 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 4900 block of Lenville Road in Moscow.
10 p.m — Deputies responded to a report of illegal burning on the 1000 block of Brush Creek Road in Deary.