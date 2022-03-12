LATAH COUNTY
Sentencings
March 3
Andrea Yvonne Hill, 46, of Colfax, was convicted of grand theft and sentenced to 15 days in jail and two years on probation.
March 8
Michael Nilson, 62, of Colfax, was convicted of frequenting and fined $397.50.
March 9
Ryder Konen, 18, of Clarkston, was convicted of driving without privileges and sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:01 a.m. — A moose was reported on the 1800 block of Appaloosa Road but police were unable to locate it.
8:25 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 300 block of South Main Street.
1:09 p.m. — A combative patient was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
2:51 p.m. — A woman reported receiving threats from a man on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
10:49 p.m. — A vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:55 p.m. — A collision was reported on Highway 6 in Potlatch.
2:09 p.m. — An assault was reported on Park Avenue in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:59 a.m. — A two vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Southwest Center Street.
1:28 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.
6:47 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a fake ID at Dissmore’s IGA.
7:34 p.m. — A runaway child was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive. The child later returned.
Friday
1:21 a.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
8:02 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Friday
1:35 a.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
1:50 a.m. — An officer arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 1900 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Old Moscow Road in Pullman.