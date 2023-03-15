WSU POLICE
Monday
8:44 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:54 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Hayward Road in Pullman.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
2:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Riverview Street.
6:48 p.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of third degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
Officers arrested a 27-year-old man during a domestic dispute for two alleged charges of fourth degree assault on the 300 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:01 p.m. — A resident reported their daughter’s ear bud case was stolen.
8:15 p.m. — Police arrested a female after she allegedly broke into her old apartment and went inside on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
Tuesday
2:17 a.m. — An intoxicated female walked out of Gritman Medical Center and needed to return.
LATAH COUNTY
Monday
10:48 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Idaho Highway 3 in Kendrick.
