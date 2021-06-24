PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:38 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male sleeping on a bench on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:21 p.m. — A noninjury accident occurred on Olsen Street and Davis Way.
2:24 p.m. — Police arrested a 51-year-old man for suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault on Ritchie Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:39 p.m. — An air conditioner was reported stolen from Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:39 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of West C Street.
11:09 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 200 block of North Line Street.
12:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Perimeter Drive and Old Pullman Road.
12:57 p.m. — A $1,200 art chair was reportedly stolen on the 800 block of Pine Street.
3:08 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1300 block of Troy Road.
3:24 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Sixth and South Asbury streets.
3:58 p.m. — Two vehicle tires were reportedly slashed on the 1600 block of South Main Street. Police have a suspect.
4:51 p.m. — Prescription medication was reportedly stolen on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
5:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
10:45 p.m. — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI on West C and North Almon streets.
11:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Sherwood Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:28 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.
5:44 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1000 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick.
5:58 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
6:22 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on State Highway 9 near Deary.
6:01 p.m. — A dispute was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
9:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.