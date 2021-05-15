LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Paul Garrett, 24, and Ashlee Schaub, 21, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Collin Resop and Morgan Bowden, both 20, and of Moscow
Divorces
Monday
Raleigh Blum and Sierra Valentine
Kealan Nelson and Kevin Roach
Wednesday
Jonathan and Patricia Bellmore
Thursday
Brant and Stacy Miller
Sentencings
Tuesday
Christopher Kehrer, 52, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to 33 days in jail.
Wednesday
Matthew Mackler, 46, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, four days in jail, ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and costs, and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Michael Becker, 34, of Troy, was convicted of inattentive driving and ordered to pay $357.50 in fines, fees and costs.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:40 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:39 a.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on the 400 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:47 a.m. — An injured cat was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
10:50 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2300 block of Northwest Ridge Line Drive.
11:01 a.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
1:49 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
3:15 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a two-car traffic collision near the intersection of Northeast Northwood and Terre View drives. One person was taken to the hospital.
5:41 p.m. — Police received a report that a man’s license plate had been removed and replaced facing backward.
9:18 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a runaway juvenile on the 600 block of Northeast Reaney Way. The juvenile was found and returned home.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
3:35 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of theft on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of fraud on the 400 block of North Mill Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:05 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:40 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.
8:32 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
2:09 p.m. — Two goats were reported in the roadway on North Polk and East Morton streets.
3:06 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1900 block of Fletcher Place.
8:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of West C Street.
8:53 p.m. — Loud music was reported at Sigma Chi fraternity on Nez Perce Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:22 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 6100 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.