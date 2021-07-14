​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

9:43 a.m. — A possible theft of a guitar was reported at Rotary Park.

12:02 p.m. — A male reported a peacock living on his property the last three days on the 2500 block of Moser Street.

1:05 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Swan Family Ink on West Third Street.

1:39 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.

1:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of East Fifth Street.

4:01 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road.

4:31 p.m. — A chicken was reportedly wandering into a backyard on the 2000 block of East F Street. The chicken was impounded at Humane Society of the Palouse.

6:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Mountain View Road and East F Street.

6:37 p.m. — A car was reportedly egged on the 200 block of Baker Street.

8:40 p.m. — A sprinkler head was reportedly vandalized on South Blaine Street and White Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:45 p.m. — An individual reportedly tried to pay for groceries at White Pine Foods in Deary with a check allegedly linked to a closed bank account.

1:56 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 99 near Kendrick.

2:24 p.m. — Eye drops were reportedly stolen from Harvest Foods in Potlatch.

9:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

1:03 p.m. — A resident in Moses Lake reported receiving a death threat from a male in Pullman.

1:43 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Stadium Way and North Grand Avenue.

5:10 p.m. — A resident on Bypass Drive reported her neighbor is harassing her.

7:21 p.m. — A 61-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

Tuesday

12:40 a.m. — Police were called to a reported overdose at Holbrook Place but could not locate the person.

1:11 a.m. — EMS performed a welfare check at Bishop Place.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:19 a.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital following an assault on Madison Street in Tekoa.

6:59 a.m. — A burglary was reported on California Street in Garfield.

9:06 a.m. — An unattended death occurred on 4th Street in Oakesdale.

