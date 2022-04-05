MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

12:57 p.m. — A 40-year-old Moscow woman was transported to the hospital after her vehicle collided with a power pole on Troy Road.

5:09 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported at Theta Chi on Elm Street.

Saturday

6:38 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.

4:14 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.

6:13 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of North Almon Street.

6:18 p.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of West Third Street.

9:13 p.m. — A 35-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of battery and unlawful entry after allegedly punching someone on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.

Sunday

2:50 a.m. — A man was reported for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of West Third Street.

3:25 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of East Third Street.

Monday

2:21 a.m. — A resident reported being choked by a male on Logan Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

11:46 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Moscow Mountain Road in Moscow.

7:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to a fire on Genesee Avenue in Genesee and determined it was a controlled burn.

Saturday

8 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Rohn Cutoff Road in Potlatch. There was no damage.

2:55 a.m. — A grass fire was reported near Wallen and Brood roads in Moscow. Deputies determined it was a controlled burn.

Sunday

11:02 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Elm Street in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:39 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.

9:06 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on East Main Street and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

9:57 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on Meadow Vale Drive.

10:46 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Campus Street.

3:16 p.m. — A bus hit a sign on Northwest Davis Way and Northwest State Street.

4:35 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 200 block of East Main Street.

10:52 p.m. — A 46-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.

11:25 p.m. — A hot dog was left on a vehicle on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

Saturday

1:32 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for suspicion of a hit-and-run on Northeast Opal Street and Northeast Colorado Street.

2:09 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.

9:28 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a person having a seizure on the soccer field near Southeast Ridgeview Court and transported them to Pullman Regional Hospital.

10:16 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.

12:58 p.m. — A landlord allegedly forced entry into a unit on the 500 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.

5:59 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1700 block of Northwest Wayne Street.

10:49 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

n Eight noise complaints of yelling and partying were reported in the evening.

Sunday

12:19 a.m. — Three men fought with knives in a parking lot on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

2:46 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

3:43 p.m. — An employee allegedly stole cash from a self-checkout at Walmart.

10:50 p.m. — A man slept on the bridge at the 400 block of East Main Street.

WSU POLICE

Friday

4:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

11:43 p.m. — A minor was warned for possessing alcohol on the 800 block of Northeast D Street.

Saturday

10:01 a.m. — An officer responded to a theft on the 500 block of Southeast Forest Way.

11:44 p.m. — Five people were warned for possessing marijuana on Southeast Forest Way.

Sunday

3:58 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

7:41 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a resident of Inland Street in Steptoe.

Saturday

9:11 a.m. — A 38-year-old man from Garfield was arrested for a warrant on Garfield Farmington Road.

4:19 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a utility terrain vehicle rollover and transported one person to the hospital via life flight.

Sunday

12:12 a.m. — A 34-year-old woman from Spokane was arrested for driving with a suspended license on North Cedar Street in Colfax.

1:48 a.m. — A 29-year-old man from Pullman was arrested on Almota Road in Colfax.

8:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Lake Street in Colfax.

8:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of a weapons offense on North Madison Street in Tekoa.

