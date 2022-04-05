MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:57 p.m. — A 40-year-old Moscow woman was transported to the hospital after her vehicle collided with a power pole on Troy Road.
5:09 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported at Theta Chi on Elm Street.
Saturday
6:38 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
4:14 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
6:13 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of North Almon Street.
6:18 p.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of West Third Street.
9:13 p.m. — A 35-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of battery and unlawful entry after allegedly punching someone on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
Sunday
2:50 a.m. — A man was reported for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of West Third Street.
3:25 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of East Third Street.
Monday
2:21 a.m. — A resident reported being choked by a male on Logan Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:46 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Moscow Mountain Road in Moscow.
7:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to a fire on Genesee Avenue in Genesee and determined it was a controlled burn.
Saturday
8 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Rohn Cutoff Road in Potlatch. There was no damage.
2:55 a.m. — A grass fire was reported near Wallen and Brood roads in Moscow. Deputies determined it was a controlled burn.
Sunday
11:02 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Elm Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:39 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
9:06 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on East Main Street and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
9:57 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on Meadow Vale Drive.
10:46 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Campus Street.
3:16 p.m. — A bus hit a sign on Northwest Davis Way and Northwest State Street.
4:35 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 200 block of East Main Street.
10:52 p.m. — A 46-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.
11:25 p.m. — A hot dog was left on a vehicle on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
Saturday
1:32 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for suspicion of a hit-and-run on Northeast Opal Street and Northeast Colorado Street.
2:09 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:28 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a person having a seizure on the soccer field near Southeast Ridgeview Court and transported them to Pullman Regional Hospital.
10:16 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.
12:58 p.m. — A landlord allegedly forced entry into a unit on the 500 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.
5:59 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1700 block of Northwest Wayne Street.
10:49 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
n Eight noise complaints of yelling and partying were reported in the evening.
Sunday
12:19 a.m. — Three men fought with knives in a parking lot on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
2:46 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
3:43 p.m. — An employee allegedly stole cash from a self-checkout at Walmart.
10:50 p.m. — A man slept on the bridge at the 400 block of East Main Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
4:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
11:43 p.m. — A minor was warned for possessing alcohol on the 800 block of Northeast D Street.
Saturday
10:01 a.m. — An officer responded to a theft on the 500 block of Southeast Forest Way.
11:44 p.m. — Five people were warned for possessing marijuana on Southeast Forest Way.
Sunday
3:58 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:41 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a resident of Inland Street in Steptoe.
Saturday
9:11 a.m. — A 38-year-old man from Garfield was arrested for a warrant on Garfield Farmington Road.
4:19 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a utility terrain vehicle rollover and transported one person to the hospital via life flight.
Sunday
12:12 a.m. — A 34-year-old woman from Spokane was arrested for driving with a suspended license on North Cedar Street in Colfax.
1:48 a.m. — A 29-year-old man from Pullman was arrested on Almota Road in Colfax.
8:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Lake Street in Colfax.
8:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of a weapons offense on North Madison Street in Tekoa.