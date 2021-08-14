LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Zachary Thomas, 36, and Ariana Murphy, 39, both of Moscow
Jacob Herman, 26, and Chelsey Sullivan, 24, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Andrew Severson, 38, and Andrea Frasure, 33, both of Moscow
Wednesday
James Deskins, 50, and Judy Sanders, 49, both of Moscow
Timothy Zornes, 25, and Kelsie Elmore, 23, both of Moscow
Marc Rust, 63, and Kitty Beck, 65, both of Moscow
Wesley Kirland, 20, of Moscow and Riley Hagenbaugh, 21, of Troy
Gabriel Wright, 25, and Christen Bailey, 24, both of Troy
Paul Gromow, 47, and Leanne Kliewer, 57, both of Pullman
Thursday
Derrick Duke, 37, and Kayla Watson, 23, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Aug. 3
Lonnie Cox, 60, of Clarkston, was found guilty of possession of heroin and was sentenced to three years of probation, 100 hours of community service and a fine of $285.50 and must pay $97 restitution.
Aug. 4
Jamie Cadwallader, 33, of Sutherlin, Ore., was found guilty of driving without privileges and sentenced to two days in jail or 16 hours of community service with a fine of $172.50.
Hannah Reimers, 31, of Moscow, was found guilty of possession of a legend drug and was sentenced to one year of probation with a fine of $397.50 and a requirement that they must complete an outpatient substance abuse program.
Lori Almazon, 45, of Pullman, was found guilty of petit theft and sentenced to 1 year of probation, six days in jail and fined $157.50 and must pay $484.95 in restitution.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:10 p.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury accident was reported on Bishop Boulevard.
4:05 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief and violation of a protection order on South Street.
5:11 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on South Street for a warrant.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:30 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on E Street in Endicott.
3:10 p.m. — A theft was reported on State Route 194 in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
2:41 a.m. — Police received a report of a man pounding on the door of a residence on the 500 block of Northwood Drive.
5:37 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
6:46 a.m. — A bear vault was reportedly stolen from the 1200 block of Mainspring Lane.
8:22 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of Johnson Street.
8:47 a.m. — An illegal bonfire was reported on Nez Perce Drive.
8:48 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
12:05 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
12:33 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle fire on South Main Street.
12:49 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
2:24 p.m. — Officers responded noninjury traffic collision on the corner of East Third and South Washington streets.
3:47 p.m. — An 33-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:40 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
6:06 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Kenneth Street.
6:09 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
6:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of East C Street.
10:59 p.m. — A chain saw was reportedly stolen from the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:31 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of Genesee-Troy Road near Moscow.
4:33 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1000 block of Trestle Road near Viola.
7:09 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3200 block of West Twin Road near Moscow.
11:30 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 3400 block of Foothills Road in Moscow.