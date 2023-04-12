9:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
10:04 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Monday
2:56 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:51 p.m. — Deputies, fire and EMS responded to a suicide attempt on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman. The patient was transported to the hospital.
12:38 p.m. — Theft of an ATV was reported on State Route 194 in Pullman.
2:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Sand Road in Pullman.
4:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to a forklift incident on State Street in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:36 a.m. — A power pole snapped and fell on Pullman Road.
7:49 a.m. — Police tracked down a 34-year-old male who was reportedly sending threatening messages to a Wendy’s employee. The man, who was on probation, was arrested at Taj Grocery for illegally possessing a firearm.
1:36 p.m. — Police arrested a female on a warrant on the 300 block of North Almon Street.
2:16 p.m. — Police responded to an incident involving a male who became aggressive toward a vehicle owner who was putting stickers on his car in front of La Casa Lopez. They argued but it did not become physical.
4:54 p.m. — A female was reportedly causing a disturbance at the CHAS Clinic on Main Street. She was gone when police arrived.
4:58 p.m. — A person who collapsed at the AT&T store in the Palouse Mall was transported to Gritman.
6:04 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at the Mobil station on Troy Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:48 a.m. — A theft was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.