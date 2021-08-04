PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:10 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male who had been sitting on a bench for more than 24 hours on North Grand Avenue but police were unable to locate him.
3:59 p.m. — A community phone was reported stolen from Nye Street.
5:41 p.m. — A 72-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue and Bishop Boulevard.
6:14 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Terre View Drive and State Route 270.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:37 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Front Street in Albion after deputies responded to an attempted suicide report.
7:15 p.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:30 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a license on the 200 block of North Washington Street.
12:41 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery on Hawthorne Drive.
7:45 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Stinker Store.
8:11 a.m. — Two items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on East First and North Van Buren streets.
10:12 a.m. — A stray chicken was reported on East Sixth and South Monroe streets.
11:52 a.m. — A paint sprayer was reportedly rented from Sherwin-Williams but never returned.
12:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at McDonald’s on West Pullman Road.
2:48 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
3:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Umpqua Bank on South Washington Street.
3:55 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was reportedly sleeping on a lawn on North Van Buren and East B streets and cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol.
8:35 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of North Adams Street.
11:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:37 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Main Street in Juliaetta.
12:45 p.m. — An unattended death of an 86-year-old man was reported on the 200 block of Walnut Drive in Potlatch.