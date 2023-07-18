PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:34 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1100 block of Ritchie Street.
9:17 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
Saturday
7:16 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged stalking, two counts of telephone harassment, disclosing intimate images and second-degree criminal trespassing on the 1800 block of Arcadia Drive.
9:27 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
10:29 p.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man under suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Stadium Way overnight.
Sunday
11:12 a.m. — A rape was reported on Bishop Boulevard.
2:21 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a domestic dispute on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
7:38 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
10:53 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on the 300 block of Whitman Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:55 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man during a domestic dispute on Steptoe Avenue in Oakesdale.
11:41 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Nob Hill Street in St. John.
Saturday
5:18 p.m. — A 43-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of assault on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
6:47 p.m. — Eluding was reported on Steptoe Canyon Road in Uniontown.
Sunday
10:29 a.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Liberty Street in St. John.
2:50 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on Granite Point in Colton.
11:20 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested during a domestic dispute on Mohr Street in Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:22 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Pullman Road.
1:59 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Main Street.
Theft was reported three times Friday in Moscow.
Saturday
5:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Jefferson Street.
10:14 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was made on the 2400 block of Castleford Street.
Sunday
1:38 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Almon Street.
2:04 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Lilly Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1000 block of Promise Road in Troy.
9:59 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 1200 block of Bethany Road in Kendrick.
11:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to a person driving under the influence on the 25000 block of Sunbright Lane in Juliaetta.
11:50 p.m. — Eluding was reported on state Highway 6 in Princeton.
Saturday
11:19 a.m. — An injury collision was reported on state Highway 6 in Harvard.
11:03 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Carmichael.
Sunday
8:53 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Oregon Street in Deary.
3:56 p.m. — Eluding was reported on Buffalo Hump in Moscow.