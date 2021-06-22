PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:48 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Cityview Street.
1:43 p.m. — Police responded to a request for a welfare check at Higginson’s Home Center. Police determined the subject was napping on their lunch break.
2:03 p.m. — Police are investigating a burglary at Supercuts on Stadium Way during which someone stole $26.
3:33 p.m. — Police arrested a 31-year-old woman for Whitman County warrant on Grand Avenue and Larry Street.
5:17 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:44 p.m. — Officers responded to the report of a woman screaming in the area of Panorama Drive and Center Street. It was determined to most likely be a fox.
11:59 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Whitman Street for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.
Saturday
12:08 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Cityview and Center streets.
Sunday
3:58 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of a stroke on Sherwood Court.
12:42 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male running naked through traffic on Stadium Way and Nye Street and transported him to Pullman Regional Hospital.
3 p.m. — One person was transported to PRH following a welfare check on Wayne Street.
4:51 p.m. — Police arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of DUI and hit and run on Stadium Way.
10:05 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Deane Street.
Monday
1:06 a.m. — A rape was reported on Westwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:10 a.m. — Police arrested a 27-year-old Spokane woman for an outstanding warrant in Colfax.
6:09 p.m. — Domestic dispute was reported on Union Street in Garfield.
10:35 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of assault at Tekoa Care Center. A resident at the facility allegedly assaulted two staff members.
Saturday
6:51 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on State Route 26 and Endicott road in Colfax.
5:30 p.m. — A subject walking on State route 23 in St. John was transported to the hospital for treatment.
8:45 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Rogers Road in St. John.
Sunday
12:17 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Park and Front streets in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:18 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on the 1000 block of West Palouse River Drive. The man also allegedly damaged a vehicle and police are investigating.
8:52 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
4:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Patty’s Mexican Kitchen and Catering.
5:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Line and West A streets.
8:26 p.m. — An alleged court order violation was reported on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
11:42 p.m. — A male was issued a trespass notice for the Palouse Mall.
Saturday
11:04 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Mobil gas station on Troy Road.
5:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 300 block of North Almon Street.
7:03 p.m. — Two people were issued trespass notices for Studio 1 hotel.
10:22 p.m. — An allegedly highly intoxicated male was taken to Gritman Medical Center from South Jackson and West Third streets.
Sunday
2:18 a.m. — A simple battery was reported at Champions Bar and Grill. Police are investigating.
4:58 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
7:41 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of East Fifth Street.
8:52 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
10:06 a.m. — Obscene graffiti was reportedly spray-painted on the underpass on White Avenue and Troy Road.
12:38 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of Perimeter Drive.
12:51 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of East Fifth Street.
3:26 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at East City Park.
5:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Perimeter Drive and Old Pullman Road.
6:11 p.m. — An alleged court order violation was reported at the Latah County Courthouse.
7:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
9:28 p.m. — Cash in the amount of $400 was reportedly stolen from a person at the Hillcrest Motel.
9:31 p.m. — Loud music was reported on East Third and South Blaine streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:41 a.m. — An air compressor was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1100 block of Kasper Road near Moscow.
11:53 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1200 block of Campbell Loop near Genesee.
3:56 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on Idler’s Rest Road near Moscow.
Saturday
10:52 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of State Street in Juliaetta.
Sunday
12:30 a.m. — A collision with unknown injuries was reported on the 3500 block of State Highway 6 in Princeton.
7:30 p.m. — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy.
11:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.