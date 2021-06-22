PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

11:48 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Cityview Street.

1:43 p.m. — Police responded to a request for a welfare check at Higginson’s Home Center. Police determined the subject was napping on their lunch break.

2:03 p.m. — Police are investigating a burglary at Supercuts on Stadium Way during which someone stole $26.

3:33 p.m. — Police arrested a 31-year-old woman for Whitman County warrant on Grand Avenue and Larry Street.

5:17 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.

10:44 p.m. — Officers responded to the report of a woman screaming in the area of Panorama Drive and Center Street. It was determined to most likely be a fox.

11:59 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Whitman Street for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.

Saturday

12:08 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Cityview and Center streets.

Sunday

3:58 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of a stroke on Sherwood Court.

12:42 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male running naked through traffic on Stadium Way and Nye Street and transported him to Pullman Regional Hospital.

3 p.m. — One person was transported to PRH following a welfare check on Wayne Street.

4:51 p.m. — Police arrested a 23-year-old man for suspicion of DUI and hit and run on Stadium Way.

10:05 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on Deane Street.

Monday

1:06 a.m. — A rape was reported on Westwood Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:10 a.m. — Police arrested a 27-year-old Spokane woman for an outstanding warrant in Colfax.

6:09 p.m. — Domestic dispute was reported on Union Street in Garfield.

10:35 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of assault at Tekoa Care Center. A resident at the facility allegedly assaulted two staff members.

Saturday

6:51 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on State Route 26 and Endicott road in Colfax.

5:30 p.m. — A subject walking on State route 23 in St. John was transported to the hospital for treatment.

8:45 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Rogers Road in St. John.

Sunday

12:17 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Park and Front streets in St. John.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

6:18 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on the 1000 block of West Palouse River Drive. The man also allegedly damaged a vehicle and police are investigating.

8:52 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of East Eighth Street.

4:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Patty’s Mexican Kitchen and Catering.

5:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Line and West A streets.

8:26 p.m. — An alleged court order violation was reported on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.

11:42 p.m. — A male was issued a trespass notice for the Palouse Mall.

Saturday

11:04 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Mobil gas station on Troy Road.

5:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 300 block of North Almon Street.

7:03 p.m. — Two people were issued trespass notices for Studio 1 hotel.

10:22 p.m. — An allegedly highly intoxicated male was taken to Gritman Medical Center from South Jackson and West Third streets.

Sunday

2:18 a.m. — A simple battery was reported at Champions Bar and Grill. Police are investigating.

4:58 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of East Third Street.

7:41 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of East Fifth Street.

8:52 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

10:06 a.m. — Obscene graffiti was reportedly spray-painted on the underpass on White Avenue and Troy Road.

12:38 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of Perimeter Drive.

12:51 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of East Fifth Street.

3:26 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at East City Park.

5:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Perimeter Drive and Old Pullman Road.

6:11 p.m. — An alleged court order violation was reported at the Latah County Courthouse.

7:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Empire Lane.

9:28 p.m. — Cash in the amount of $400 was reportedly stolen from a person at the Hillcrest Motel.

9:31 p.m. — Loud music was reported on East Third and South Blaine streets.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:41 a.m. — An air compressor was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1100 block of Kasper Road near Moscow.

11:53 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1200 block of Campbell Loop near Genesee.

3:56 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on Idler’s Rest Road near Moscow.

Saturday

10:52 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of State Street in Juliaetta.

Sunday

12:30 a.m. — A collision with unknown injuries was reported on the 3500 block of State Highway 6 in Princeton.

7:30 p.m. — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy.

11:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

