MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:59 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Rodeo Drive and Polk Street.
3:59 p.m. — A car topper was reported stolen on the 900 block of W. A Street.
8:30 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:27 a.m. — A collision with injuries was reported on Big Meadow Road in Troy.
8:34 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.
10:45 a.m. — A theft was reported on State Highway 3 in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:29 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.
6:42 a.m. — A welfare check was made on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
8:02 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
9:09 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
10:53 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.
12:34 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
5:15 p.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle crash was reported on Grand Avenue and Baldwin Drive.
7:50 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested during a domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
8:08 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Main Street.
8:27 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an injury crash on Pullman Airport Road.
9:44 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on Gladstone Street and South Street.
9:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
10:45 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1200 block of Center Street.
A crash with unknown injuries occurred on Olson Road overnight.
WSU POLICE
Monday
5:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the WSU Horse Track Barn.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:22 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Garfield Farmington Road in Garfield.
7:21 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Alder Street in Tekoa.
8:27 p.m. — A fatal crash was reported as a bicyclist was struck by an automobile on Pullman Airport Road.
8:43 p.m. — A suspicious male was reported on Dry Creek Road in Garfield.
8:31 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.