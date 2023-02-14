MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:30 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash blocked the roadway on Third Street in front of Taj Grocery.
8:01 p.m. — A woman reported being harassed by a man on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
Saturday
12:55 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
8:14 p.m. — A false ID was reported at Taj Grocery.
8:59 p.m. — A stolen license place was recovered on Old Pullman Road and Perimeter Drive.
9:56 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
11:30 p.m. — University of Idaho security reported a group of males smoking a joint on Blake Avenue.
Sunday
3:18 p.m. — A vehicle was vandalized on West A Street.
5:58 p.m. — A storage locker was broken into at Axess Storage on Rodeo Drive.
6:58 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of an unconscious person at Best Western Plus University Inn.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:21 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on U.S. Highway 95.
Sunday
4:02 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
8:16 a.m. — A controlled burn was reported on East Main Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:26 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of Northwest Bryant Street.
7:12 p.m. — Gas was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Northwood Drive.
7:24 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
11:43 p.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
Saturday
3:58 a.m. — Police arrested an 18-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Kamiaken and Main streets.
5:29 p.m. — A sick person was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Oak Street.
11:35 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old Male for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and harassment on the 2000 block of North Grand Avenue.
Sunday
12:21 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Alfred Lane.
2:19 a.m. — Police arrested a 33-year-old driver for suspicion of DUI on State and Harrison streets.
9:16 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
10:27 a.m. — A cold sexual assault was reported in Pullman.
12:33 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Brelsford Drive.
4:06 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old male for suspicion of fourth degree assault on the 800 block of Northeast Opal Street.
5:50 p.m. — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
7:30 p.m. — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from Spring and Main streets.
Monday
3:39 a.m. — Two juveniles were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital for a reported overdose on Sunshine Road and State Route 270.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:29 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Union Street in Colton.
5 p.m. — An assault was reported on Poplar Street in Tekoa.
5:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Thornton man for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
Saturday
12:57 a.m. — Police arrested a 33-year-old Pullman man for suspicion of DUI on Valley Road and Merman Drive in Pullman.
6:31 p.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a report of an assault on Marjorie Court in St. John.
Sunday
2:07 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 22-year-old Moscow woman for suspicion of DUI on State and Whitman streets in Pullman.
11:28 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Spokane woman on a warrant in Steptoe.