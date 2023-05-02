MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:54 a.m. — Police arrested a woman on a warrant on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
3:54 p.m. — Drug use was reported on the 100 block of Styner Avenue.
6:49 p.m. — Road rage was reported on South Jackson Street.
10:16 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
11:52 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
Seven alcohol offenses were reported Friday, including four at Seventh and Ash streets.
Saturday
2:37 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported at The Grove.
5:18 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of North Washington Street was reportedly pushed by a neighbor.
10:41 p.m. — A male was reported yelling racist slurs and threatening the bouncer at Mingles.
Sunday
12:23 p.m. — Property damage was reported on First and Main streets.
7:18 a.m. — First United Methodist Church was broken into. It is unclear if anything was stolen.
3:36 p.m. — A mountain bike was reported stolen from the 100 block of West D Street.
3:52 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on Third and Jackson streets.
6:33 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Idaho Avenue.
8:05 p.m. — A male was reported walking in the middle of the road on Main Street.
8:51 p.m. — Two cases of alcohol were stolen from Rosauers.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:24 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Seventh Street in Kendrick.
5:20 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Idaho Highway 99 in Kendrick.
8:25 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Genesee Troy Road.
Saturday
12:56 p.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — A DUI was reported on Main Street and Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
1:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Atwater Road in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:52 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on State Route 270.
8:14 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
11:38 a.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
2:43 p.m. — A theft was reported at the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
5:34 p.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old subject for suspicion of third-degree theft.
Saturday
1:54 a.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of obstructing a law enforcement officer on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:54 p.m. — A fight and a scooter theft was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:36 a.m. — An assault was reported on Valley Road and Brandi Way.
3:56 a.m. — A sexual assault was reported in Pullman.
6:15 a.m. — A person having seizures were reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:27 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
11:11 a.m. — An outdoor fire was reported on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:14 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Holiday Inn.
6:38 p.m. — Police arrested a 40-year-old male for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
7:33 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
10:28 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old male for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.
Sunday
2:59 a.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old male for suspicion of DUI on Valley Road and Providence Court.
4:27 p.m. — Police arrested a 23-year-old female for suspicion of third-degree theft.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7:57 p.m. — Reckless endangerment was reported at Gannon Hall.
Saturday
7:53 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road.
5:24 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1300 block of North Cougar Way.
6:28 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Sunday
3:46 a.m. — Police arrested an 18-year-old subject for suspicion of DUI on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:52 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Pullman man following a report of an assault on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
Saturday
1:53 p.m. — A vehicle was vandalized on Third Street in LaCrosse.
6:22 p.m. — A motorcycle crash occurred on State Route 194 in Colfax.
Sunday
4:18 p.m. — Vehicles were reported racing on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.