PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:15 a.m. — Officers and fire responded to an injury crash on the 5000 block of Pullman Airport Road.
9:22 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to an overdose on the 800 block of A Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
11:48 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a DUI on Opal Street.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for alleged first degree burglary and four counts of fourth degree assault on the 2000 block of Merman Drive overnight.
Theft was reported twice Friday in Pullman.
Two vehicle prowls were reported Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
8:56 p.m. — Officers responded to a person throwing a can at the window of a residence on the 600 block of Grand Avenue.
Officers and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 2000 block of Merman Drive. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Sunday
11:13 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of Markley Drive.
5:36 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
9:12 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of third degree malicious mischief on the 100 block of Whitman Street.
10:01 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7:34 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying a concealed pistol on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
10:18 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
Saturday
Police and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 1500 block of Cougar Way overnight. First responders determined they were having seizures and transported the patient to the hospital.
Sunday
11:19 a.m. — Officers responded to a theft on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:16 a.m. — A male fainted on the 400 block of Veatch Street.
1:09 p.m. — Storage lockers at a laundry room on the 100 block of West A Street were broken into.
6:17 p.m. — An intoxicated female was reported at Ross in the Palouse Mall.
7:37 p.m. — A resident on Jefferson Street reported being harassed by a neighbor in person and on social media.
Saturday
9:43 p.m. — A woman reported being chased by an aggressive dog on the 100 block of North Mountain View Road.
5:22 p.m. — Police arrested an individual for a warrant on the 200 block of Baker Street.
7:45 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash occurred at Rosauers.
Sunday
1:19 a.m. — A DUI was reported on First and Washington streets.
1:59 a.m. — Police responded to an unconscious person on the 500 block of Sweet Avenue.
2:42 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of battery on the 200 block of North Lilly Street.
9:40 a.m. — Police responded to an unattended death of an elderly male on the 300 block of South Main Street.
12:51 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 800 block of Orchard Avenue.
6:52 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Walmart.
7:11 p.m. — A vehicle break-in was reported on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.
Police responded to five reports of a suicidal person between Saturday and Sunday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:24 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95.
4:20 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Flannigan Creek Road near Potlatch.
Sunday
3:07 a.m. — Drugs were reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Lewis Road in Moscow.