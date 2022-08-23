PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:29 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to an overdose on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive. The patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
8:09 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Benewah Street.
8:49 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Albion Drive.
10:58 a.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 900 block of Linden Street.
3:26 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1300 block of Sixth Street.
3:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
4:05 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
4:29 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 900 block of Lake Street.
4:41 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to an injury crash when a vehicle allegedly struck a pedestrian on Davis Way.
8:38 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1300 block of Valley Road.
10:19 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and harassment on the 800 block of South Street.
10:20 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
10:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on State Street.
11:12 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.
11:44 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Pullman Regional Hospital.
A 24-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Paradise Street overnight.
Saturday
6:25 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 500 block of Morton Street. The patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
8 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 700 block of Reaney Way.
1:32 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2100 block of Westwood Drive.
7:21 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a disorderly man on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
7:56 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1000 block of Duncan Lane.
9:26 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Larry Street.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1200 block of Valley Road overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court overnight.
Sunday
9:43 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Darrow Street.
10:46 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
11:14 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Spring Street.
12:36 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Pine Street.
12:51 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
1:56 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for an alleged out-of-country warrant.
3:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Maple Street.
4:47 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
6:17 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Bishop Boulevard.
10:19 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Oak Street.
Officers performed a welfare check in Pullman overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on Hall Drive overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:05 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 1200 block of North Fairway Road.
10:14 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
1:08 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 2000 block of Grimes Way.
A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
Saturday
10:16 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:13 a.m. — An injury accident was reported on Uniontown East Road in Uniontown. The driver was transported to the hospital.
11:43 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
6:05 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on state route 26 in Lacrosse.
11:44 p.m. — A welfare check was performed at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Saturday
8:08 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Cashup Flat Road in Colfax.
11:41 a.m. —Police performed a welfare check on Adams Street in Garfield.
3:37 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Cooper Street in Colfax.
5:07 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check in Whitman County.
5:27 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Main Street in St John.
7:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Monroe Street in Palouse.
7:29 p.m. — An accident crash was reported on the 500 block of Front Street in Garfield.
9:16 p.m. — Officers responded to illegal burning on the 400 block of Main Street in Palouse.
11:31 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Third Street in Lacrosse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported near Mountain View Park.
9:55 a.m. — A male was reported trying to kick in a door on the 200 block of Baker Street.
5:01 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle-versus-motorcycle collision was reported on Sweet Avenue.
11:48 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
Saturday
9:03 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of North Adams Street.
9:56 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Styner Avenue.
Sunday
1:13 a.m. — A simple battery was reported on the 400 block of Veatch Street.
12:09 p.m. — An assault was reported on Baker Street.
12:36 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Farm Road.
1:51 p.m. — A person reportedly threatened an employee at the Mobil station on Troy Road.
8:49 p.m. — A fire was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Princeton.
4:05 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Ash Street in Genesee.
5:54 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Dennler Loop in Juliaetta.
7:24 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Carmichael Road in Moscow.
Saturday
8 a.m. — Property damage was reported on Ash Street in Genesee.
9:56 a.m. — A theft was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
12:18 p.m. — A theft was reported on Alder Street in Bovill.
7:06 a.m. — A grass fire was reported on Crane Creek in Potlatch.